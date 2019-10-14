Motorists warned of wet conditions on Offaly motorway after accident this morning

Motorists are being warned of very wet road surface on a stretch of motorway through Offaly this morning.

Gardaí are advising caution on the M7 between J22 Roscrea and J27 Birdhill due to very wet road surfaces.

Gardai are already dealing with a collision on the M7 northbound after J22 Roscrea in the left lane. Traffic is busy in the area.

There is also standing water on a number of other roads in the county following heavy overnight rain. The AA is reminding motorists that it takes longer to brake on wet roads, so slow down and leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front. Only drive through surface water if you know it's not too deep for your vehicle.

A Status Yellow Weather Warning remains in place for 18 counties until midnight on Monday.