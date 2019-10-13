Weather forecast for the coming week for Ireland from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the coming week is for it to remain unsettled with rain or showers most days with heavy downpours and thundery showers forecast for Monday

The weather forecast for Monday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for heavy and locally thundery rain occurring widely during Monday morning with the potential for further flooding in places. A Status Yellow Weather Warning in is in place for 20 counties as of today. Clearer drier conditions following into the south and west during the morning will follow northeastwards during the late afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures 10 to 14 degrees. Winds will be mostly moderate to fresh and variable in direction.

According to Met Eireann, it is likely to stay very wet across the north and east with high volumes of rain and further spot flooding on Monday night. Mist and fog will set in widely too, in near calm. Chilly with lows of 4 to 7 degrees.

The weather forecast for Tuesday for Ireland from Met Eireann states that mist and fog will slowly clear with some sunny spells developing. Starting out largely dry, however wet and windy weather will move into the west and southwest by early afternoon, and this will gradually extend countrywide by evening. Highest temperatures 12 to 15 degrees in freshening southerly winds, strong and gusty along southern coasts, where the rain will be heaviest. A clearance to showers will follow overnight. Another chilly night, with lows of 4 to 8 degrees.

The weather forecast for Wednesday for Ireland from Met Eireann states that early morning mist and fog will clear. Many areas will stay dry for the day with sunny spells and moderate southerly breezes. However, Atlantic coastal showers will occur too, and some of these will move further inland to affect west and southwest counties; blustery at times here also. Highest temperatures 11 to 14 degrees. Heavy showers will push into western and southern counties overnight. Lows of 7 to 9 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, a steering low in the nearby Atlantic will feed in bands of showers with blustery southwest winds up along the Atlantic coastline on Thursday and Friday. The best of the dry and bright weather will occur across eastern half of Ireland. Temperatures will reach the low teens at best.