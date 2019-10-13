WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues weather warning for 20 counties

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Munster, Connacht, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Westmeath.

The warning comes into effect at 6pm on Sunday and is valid until midnight on Monday.

Heavy rainfall will occur during the period indicated with the potential for heavy downpours locally and during shorter intervals.

There is potential for flooding on already saturated or waterlogged grounds.