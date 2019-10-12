Weather forecast for tomorrow for Ireland from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for tomorrow is for a mixed day with rain in the forecast for the afternoon with the chance of thundery bursts.

The weather forecast for Sunday is for mist and fog to clear tomorrow morning with bright or sunny spells developing. Overnight showery rain across eastern fringes will clear too, however at the same time showers will begin to move into the west and southwest.

Showers will become heavier and more widespread in the afternoon, merging to longer spells of rain at times with the odd thundery burst possible. Becoming drier across southern counties in the late afternoon, with a clearance extending northwards later. Highest temperatures 11 to 14 degrees. Winds will be mostly light southerly, though they will increase gusty around showers.

Showers will ease on Sunday night but a spell of heavy rain will move in from the south later. Minimum temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in light, variable breezes.