Car seized from Offaly driver over 'dangerously bald tyres'

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Car seized from Offaly driver over 'dangerously bald tyres'

Car seized from Offaly driver over 'dangerously bald tyres'

Offaly gardaí have seized a car from a driver due to the condition of its tyres.

The Offaly Roads Policing unit seized the vehicle Wednesday, October 9 as part of Tyre Safety Day.

This car was stopped and it was discovered that it had failed the NCT on Tuesday and was deemed to be a "dangerously defective vehicle" by testers.

Having stopped the car on Wednesday with the same bald front tyres on it, gardaí seized it from its driver.