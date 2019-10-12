Car seized from Offaly driver over 'dangerously bald tyres'

Offaly gardaí have seized a car from a driver due to the condition of its tyres.

The Offaly Roads Policing unit seized the vehicle Wednesday, October 9 as part of Tyre Safety Day.

This car was stopped and it was discovered that it had failed the NCT on Tuesday and was deemed to be a "dangerously defective vehicle" by testers.

Having stopped the car on Wednesday with the same bald front tyres on it, gardaí seized it from its driver.