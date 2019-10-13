Work underway fitting out new charity shop in Tullamore

Work is underway fitting out a new charity shop on Main Street in Tullamore.

Power4Good will be opening the new store on Main Street in the premises formerly occupied by Xtra-Vision. The charity already has premises in Tullamore on Kilbride Plaza.

Ahead of the opening, Power4Good is looking for help to kit out the large new store.

They are hoping that people who have bookshelves in their house or office that you they longer want will donate them for the new store.

They are also looking for volunteers to help out in the new store. You can contact them through their Facebook page by clicking HERE