Three Offaly companies pick up awards at top food awards

Three Offaly food producers were recognised for their exceptional products at the recent Blás na hÉireann Awards.

Feighery's Farm, Carroll Cusine and Wild Irish Foragers were all among the winners at the biggest competition for quality Irish produce on the island of Ireland.

Feighery's Farm, won a silver medal for their Beetroot Juice in the Non alcoholic Drinks Category and was also named 2019 Best in Offaly and 2019 Offaly Best in Farmers Market. The Beetroot Juice is made from handpicked and homegrown Offaly beets.

Carroll Cuisine won a bronze medal in the Cold Meats, Cured Meats Charcuterie Category for its Heritage Bulk Ham while Wild Irish Foragers from Shinrone won a Chef's Choice Award for their Meadowsweet Pot.

