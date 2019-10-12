Offaly shop offering half-price breakfast rolls for county final weekend

One Offaly shop is certainly getting into the spirit of county final weekend with a half-price offer on breakfast rolls.

O'Callaghan's Centra in Ferbane announced the offer on social media ahead of their club's clash with reigning champions Rhode on Sunday.

They have the breakfast of champions covered with hot breakfast rolls (2 sausages, 2 rashers, 2 pudding) reduced from €5 to €2.50 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Served until 3pm each day.

Lord knows what offers will be on next week if Ferbane manage to win their first county title since 1994.