Offaly woman in the running for Miss Bikini Ireland title

22-year-old Offaly woman Karyn Lynch has been named as a finalist in this year's Miss Bikini Ireland competition.

30 women from across the country will compete at the national final of the event on Sunday, October 20 in the Red Cow Inn.

“I can’t even imagine a girl from the back end of nowhere being crowned Miss Bikini Ireland and representing the country at Swimsuit USA – but here’s hoping!" she said.

“I decided to put my head down for six months and get myself in shape to apply for the competition and finally do something for myself and for my dream.

“I have had a few bumps along the way with my mother being sick and my boyfriend away in Syria with the Irish Army, so training was a way for me to blow off some steam and focus on myself for an hour a day. So now here I am, a finalist in Miss Bikini Ireland 2019!”

She also competes in the Republic of Ireland Bodybuilding Federation (RIBBF) event.

The winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the world finals of Swimsuit USA International for 9 days with the chance of winning prize worth $80,000.

Miss Bikini Ireland has grown to be a huge success with thousands of entrants applying yearly with the hope of becoming the next winner to represent Ireland at a national level.

Previous winners have had amazing success to date with appearances at New York Fashion Week, Cannes Film Festival, London Fashion Week, and events across Ireland and around Europe and working with Monster Energy as part of Monster Energy Girl.

The Miss Bikini Ireland 2019 Grand Finals will take place this October 20 at the Red Cow Inn Dublin.

For more information check out www.missbikiniireland.ie or on social media @missbikiniireland