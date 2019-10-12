Delighted family win brand new hybrid car in Credit Union draw

A local family is celebrating after winning a new car in the Tullamore Credit Union Car Draw.

Louella Cummins was recently announced as the winner of a new Toyota Corolla Hybrid Luna from Lambe Brothers thanks to Tullamore Credit Union.

The car was presented to her on Friday, September 20 by Finbar of Lambe Brothers and Nicola and Damien from Tullamore Credit Union Ltd.

The next Members Prize Draw takes place on Saturday, November 30 in Patrick Street or Main Street.