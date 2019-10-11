No arrests have yet been made but investigations are ongoing into the discovery of five viable pipe bombs in Edenderry on Wednesday.

The devices were discovered in a field behind a house on the Dublin Road, in Edenderry, Co Offaly.

Gardaí requested the Army Bomb Disposal Unit to attend the scene at 9pm.

Buildings in the vicinity were evacuated as the unit attended the scene for more than two hours.

The pipe bombs were made safe and removed from the scene for further examination.

Members of the public who may encounter suspicious items or hazardous substances are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána.