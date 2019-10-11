Homeless Offaly woman fails to turn up in court on theft charges

A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a woman who failed to turn up in court, charged with stealing from shops in Portlaoise.

Amy Lawlor (26), Midlands Simon Community, Tullamore, was charged with three counts of theft from Portlaoise stores on June 14 this year, and drug possession at Portlaoise Garda Station.

When the case first came before the court in July, defence solicitor Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that all the goods were recovered. She said the accused was on a methadone programme.

The matter was adjourned to October 3 for a probation report.

At last week’s court, the accused failed to turn up and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.