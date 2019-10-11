Weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the weekend for Ireland from Met Eireann is for more unsettled weather with some sunny spells but also showers and longer spells of rain.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday is for the day to start chilly but it will be a bright day with good sunny spells and scattered showers. Most of the showers will affect Atlantic coastal counties, with much of the eastern half of Ireland staying largely dry. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, in just light southwest winds.

On Saturday night, scattered showers will continue in Atlantic coastal counties and more persistent rain will develop in southern and southeastern coastal areas, but the rest of the country will be mostly dry, with clear spells. Some mist and fog patches will develop in light southerly breezes. Minimum temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in mostly light southerly breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday is for a fair amount of dry weather across the north of the country for a time however, heavy slow-moving showers or longer spells of rain in the south and southeast will extend to many areas during the course of the day. Highest temperatures ranging 11 to 15 degrees in mostly light southerly breezes. Showers will ease for a time overnight but a spell of heavy rain will move in from the south later. Minimum temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in light, variable breezes.

It will start wet with outbreaks of rain in many areas on Monday but some drier, brighter interludes will develop later in the day, especially in the west. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in gusty northerly winds. It looks set to turn mostly dry overnight and rather chilly under clearing skies. Minimum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.