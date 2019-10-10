Offaly councillor calls for 'urgent review' on Tullamore streetscape works

Independent Offaly councillor Sean O' Brien has called for an urgent review of the streetscape works in Tullamore.

"At the September Council meeting I stated that there was uproar among the businesses and among the people in the town about the disruption caused by the slow progress of the works," Cllr O'Brien stated.

"This has got worse over the past month and I have been approached by a number of local businesses who are suffering a serious decline in business due to the works.

"The progress of the works is very slow. It was suggested at the September Council meeting that the section of William St. from Hayes Cross to the junction with Harbour St. would be completed. There is clearly no chance that this will be done at this stage," continued Cllr O' Brien.

"Christmas shopping is a vital part of the turnover for all businesses in the town centre. This usually runs from mid-November up to Christmas and there is no way that we can allow the works to disrupt that business.

"We simply have to take care of our businesses and the local people who want to do their shopping in town. More staff are needed to speed up the works and also longer hours need to be worked, including weekends.

"I want a full and frank discussion on this matter and I want immediate action," concluded Cllr O' Brien.



