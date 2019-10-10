WATCH: Outstanding Offaly school children are a cut above with charity fundraiser

Three outstanding Offaly schoolchildren have raised an incredible amount money and also donated their hair to two very worthy charities.

The trio, who are all fifth class girls in Durrow NS, held an event in the school where they go their hair cut and the incredible sun of over €2,000 that they raised will go to the Little Miss Tessa Trust and and their hair will go to The Rapunzel Foundation to make wigs.

Lilian Smith, Alison Lee and Saoirse Devine also organised a coffee morning as part of the event.

Caroleen Creevey Murphy from Ritzy's Hair Salon in Tullamore gave her time to cut the girls' hair.