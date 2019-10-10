Weather forecast for Ireland for the rest of the week and the weekend

The weather forecast for the rest of the week and the weekend for Ireland from Met Eireann is for changeable and unsettled weather to continue, with occasional showers or longer spells of rain, but bright interludes also.

The weather forecast for Thursday is for outbreaks of rain, persistent and heavy for a time this morning in Ulster and north Leinster. Maximum temperatures 14 to 17 degrees. Becoming breezy with fresh and gusty southwest winds this afternoon.

Further outbreaks of rain early tonight. Clearer conditions with scattered showers will follow in most areas, but rain will persist in south Munster and south Leinster. Minimum temperatures 8 to 11 degrees. Moderate to fresh southwest winds will be strong along the coast.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for the last of the rain in the south and southeast to clear early and there will be sunshine and scattered showers for the rest of the day. Maximum temperatures 12 to 15 degrees. Winds will ease as well in most parts, but the southwest winds will continue strong in northern coastal areas.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days.https://t.co/v5aQGT8F9e



The national forecast and the national outlook for the next few days can be found here.https://t.co/yEsIuCkWlq pic.twitter.com/5NqicdLkxR — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 10, 2019

Dry in most areas, with clear spells on Friday night, but scattered showers will occur, mainly in Atlantic coastal counties. Minimum temperatures 5 to 8 degrees, in light to moderate southwesterly winds. A few mist or fog patches may develop.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for a bright day, with sunny spells and scattered showers. Most of the showers will be in Atlantic coastal areas in the morning, extending further east during the day. However, eastern and southern coastal areas will be mainly dry, with just isolated showers. Cool, with maximum temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, in light to moderate south to southwest breezes. On Saturday night, scattered showers will continue in Atlantic coastal counties and more persistent rain will develop in southern and southeastern coastal areas, but the rest of the country will be mostly dry, with clear spells. Some mist and fog patches will develop in light southerly breezes. Min. 3 to 6 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, Sunday will be cool, with a mix of bright or sunny spells and scattered showers, some of them heavy, especially in Connacht and in Ulster. Maximum temperatures 11 to 14 degrees, in mostly light southerly winds. A spell of heavy rain will extend from the west overnight. Min. 4 to 8 degrees.