Michael Duignan to tackle Tommy Byrne for role as Offaly county board chairman

Michael Duignan will take on incumbent Tommy Byrne for the role of Offaly County Board chairman at next month's convention.

The two-time All-Ireland winner with Offaly and RTE Sunday Game pundit has been confirmed as the spearhead of a high-powered group formed to challenge for positions.

In a circular sent to the clubs of Offaly last week, spokesperson for the group, former county councillor Dervill Dolan, said: "Following the demise of football and hurling in Offaly over the past number of years and Offaly’s relegation to the Christy Ring Cup, a deep sense of frustration arose within the GAA community. Throughout the summer a series of conversations involving interested parties from the wider Offaly GAA community culminated in a meeting to consider if there was an appetite for change in Offaly GAA."

The group includes Duignan and Dolan, as well as Stephen Darby, Brian Gavin, Brian Whelahan and Colm Cummins.

"Those attending the meeting were a representative cross-section of the GAA community in Offaly. It was not intended that any club or representative would be excluded from that meeting. It was also felt it would not be appropriate to convene a meeting that may be viewed as a parallel County Board meeting," Dolan continued in correspondence with clubs.

Following a request at that meeting, a representative group, including Michael Duignan, met with the County Board Chairman and representatives, "as a matter of courtesy," Dervill continued.

"We now wish to inform you that we are putting a team together to contest a number of positions at the forthcoming County Convention and Michael Duignan will contest for the position of Chairman.

"Colm Cummins, Brian Gavin, Dervill Dolan and a number of other people will also contest for positions at Convention," he continued.

"We will be in contact with your club and delegates again shortly to outline our proposals to take Offaly GAA in a new direction.

"We would very much appreciate your support in our endeavours to improve football and hurling in Offaly.

Tommy Byrne has indicated his intentions to contest the chair once more and will not step aside. The convention takes place in November.