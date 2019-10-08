Gardaí investigating as man is seriously injured in Offaly crash

An elderly man was seriously injured when his bicycle was in collision with a van in Offaly on Monday evening, October 7.

Gardaí in Birr are investigating the accident which occurred on the road between Shinrone to Roscrea at approximately 6:20pm.

A man in his early 70s was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries, gardaí confirmed.

The road remains closed. Local diversions are in place. Forensic collision investigators are at the scene.