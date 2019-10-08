Popular Tullamore coffee shop getting ready to reopen in new location

A popular Tullamore coffee shop and cafe is getting ready to open in a new location.

The Foxy Bean was previously situated on the corner of Patrick Street and Bridge Street but it closed earlier this year.

Now however it is set to return just a short distance up the street at the corner of Distillery Lane and Bridge Street. The new premises was previously Bridge Stores.

Earlier this year, Offaly County Council granted planning permission for the project which is seeing the former shop being converted into a cafe. The submitted plans show that it will have seating for up to 30 people.

