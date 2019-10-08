Two way traffic restored to section of road in Tullamore
A section of road in Tullamore has reopened to two way traffic as streetscape works continue in the town.
Two way traffic has been restored to Bridge St from Distillery Lane to the junction with Patrick St. Work continues on William Street and in O'Connor Square.
Another section of new footpath has also opened on William Street.
Streetscape works began in the town in January.
