Weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the coming days

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for a spell of mixed weather with temperatures in the low to mid teens.

The weather forecast for Tuesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be cool and blustery with sunny spells and showers. Some of the showers will be heavy, with a risk of thunder and they'll be most frequent in the west and north. Maximum temperatures 12 to 15 degrees. Windy, with fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds, up to near gale on Connacht and Ulster coasts.

Showers will continue on Tuesday night, most of them over the western half of the country, with clear spells in the east and southeast. Minimum temperatures 7 to 9 degrees, in mostly moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, strong along north and northwest coasts.

The weather forecast for Wednesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for another day of sunny spells and showers, some of the showers heavy, with a risk of thunder. Less windy than today, but still breezy, in moderate to fresh and gusty west to southwest winds, strong in Atlantic coastal areas. Maximum temperatures 11 to 14 degrees.

Showers easing and becoming fewer and farther between on Wednesday night with longer drier and clearer intervals occurring. Gusty southwest to west winds, still fresh to strong near the Ulster coast, will back southwest and moderate overnight. Lows of 7 to 11 degrees.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m

The national forecast and the national outlook for the next few days can be found here.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/MHZrnPljQy — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 8, 2019

The weather forecast for Thursday for Ireland from Met Eireann states that many places will probably start out dry and bright to begin, but it does look as though cloud will increase during the morning with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading from the Atlantic. Mostly moderate southwesterly winds, will increase fresh to strong and gusty near some coasts. Top temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees. Mostly cloudy with further patchy rain and drizzle on Thursday night, possibly turning persistent and heavy in parts of west and north, with a risk of spot flooding by dawn. Moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds will increase strong to near gale on southern and western coasts overnight. Lows of 8 to 12 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, present indications suggest a mostly cloudy day on Friday with showery outbreaks of rain, possibly heavy for a time in the west and north. Blustery at first in gusty south to southwest winds, but easing later in the day as winds veer southwest to west. Top temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees look likely to occur early on in the day with cooler conditions spreading eastwards over the country during the afternoon and evening.