The massive Euromillions jackpot of €190 million must be won tonight.

The jackpot has rolled over four times and under the rules, the jackpot must be won tonight.

That means that if no one is lucky enough to match all five numbers and the two lucky star numbers tonight, the €190 million will be shared equally among the winners at the next tier which is those who match five numbers and one lucky star. If there are no winners at this level, it will roll down to the next tier of winners and so on.

It also means your odds of winning the Euromillions are greatly improved tonight. The odds against winning are normally 140 million to one, tonight the odds are just seven million to one.