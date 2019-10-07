LISTEN: 'Brian Whelehan is going bananas' - Offaly legend can't hide feelings on commentary as Birr reach final

Offaly icon Brian Whelehan could not hide his loyalties on commentary duties with Midlands 103 on Sunday afternoon as he gushed over his native club's victory in the Offaly senior hurling championship semi-final.

Birr set up a final date with St. Rynagh's after overcoming a fancied Kilcormac-Killoughey outfit in Bord na Mona O'Connor Park.

They won out on a 0-20 to 0-16 scoreline.

Offaly county goalkeeper Eoghan Cahill starred outfield and scored 0-13, including six from open play in a remarkable performance as Birr rolled back the years.

Brian Whelehan sounded more like a supporter in the stands than a commentator as he was understandably overjoyed with his club's win near the end.

Just listen - pure passion!