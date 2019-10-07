Offaly to host Vintner’s Annual Conference

The Vintners Federation of Ireland has announced that Tullamore will play host to the Federations Annual Conference next year.

It is expected that over 350 publicans and their guests will attend the annual conference due to take place in May 2020.

The Tullamore Court Hotel was selected to hold the Federation’s AGM after facing stiff competition from venues in other midlands counties.

It is expected the three-day event will bring a significant cash-boost to the local economy with pubs, shops and heritage attractions set to benefit from the influx of VFI members.

Chairman of Offaly Vintners, Cllr John Clendennen, welcomed the announcement with the conference to be held in Offaly for the very first time.

“Publicans from all over Ireland will descend on Tullamore for three days next May,” he commented.

“It’s a great opportunity to highlight the many social, cultural and heritage attractions in Tullamore and across Offaly. I want to acknowledge the work of the local VFI Committee and the team at Offaly Tourism for the work that has gone into securing the conference.

“While the AGM only lasts for one day, VFI members and their families will stay in the town for three to four days visiting local businesses such as bars, restaurants and hair salons. We’re also planning tours to local heritage sites, showing off all that Offaly has to offer.”

The VFI Annual Conference will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2020, in the Tullamore Court Hotel.