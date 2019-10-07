Irish Water 'not in position to repair' burst main affecting Offaly residents

Irish Water has said it is not responsible for the repair of a burst water main affecting residents in Edenderry.

Residents claim up to 1,000 households in the Clonmullen area of the town have experienced water outages and low water pressure since early on Sunday morning.

Speaking to the Offaly Express on Monday, Irish Water said: "There appears to be a burst on a water main in Clonmullen Hall, Edenderry, a housing development not taken in charge by Offaly County Council.

"The burst has resulted in water pressure in a large part of the town being reduced and some customers experienced water outages due to low pressure.

"As the burst has occurred on a water main not operated or maintained by Irish Water, we are not in a position to repair the burst. It is the responsibility of the management company operating and maintaining the services in this estate to repair this leak," the utility said.

"Residents of the estate should contact their management company to report their loss of water supply.

They went on to say: "Irish Water acknowledges the impact on customers when a burst occurs and will assist the management company in locating the burst."