Photographer's equipment stolen during match at Offaly GAA venue

Well-known Midlands photographer Ger Rogers has made a socialmedia appeal after expensive equipment was stolen from his car during an Offaly GAA double-header.

Ger was covering the hurling matches at St. Brendan's Park in Birr on Saturday when his car was broken into.

His Canon 5d mark 3 with a Canon24-70 2.8 lens and Modus flash were stolen during the incident.

He urged anyone who has any information to contact him or Birr Garda Station.

In his appeal, he said: "I need this equipment for my work and would really appreciate any help."