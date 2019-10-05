Founder of Offaly GAA's long-time sponsor passes away

Offaly GAA has led tributes following the death of Carroll Meats founder Seamus Carroll.

In a short statement, Offaly GAA said: "It is with deep regret we learn of the passing of Seamus Carroll Tullamore. Seamus was founder of Carroll Meats, the long time sponsor of Offaly GAA.

"To his wife Anna and family goes our heartfelt sympathy."

Seamus died peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Bethany House, Nursing Home, Tyrrellspass.

Seamus will be sadly missed by his loving wife Anna and family John, Annette (Bennigsen), Catriona (Merriman), Mary Carroll (Kelly), Seamus and Michael, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Philip, sisters Margaret (Lewis), Sheila (Kavanagh) and Anne (Doyle), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements:

Removal from his home on Sunday evening at 6.30pm, arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.