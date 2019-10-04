Action required to support apprenticeships - Offaly TD

Independent TD Carol Nolan has called on the Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh, to ensure that his department places a renewed emphasis on the promotion of apprenticeships and trades.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after the Oireachtas Education Committee published its Report, Relating to the Uptake of Apprenticeships and Traineeships:

“What is clear from our experience, and I speak as a former Principal myself, is that there is no one size fits all educational model.

"We need to ensure that we meet students needs and support them if and when they decide that they would prefer a post-secondary level training in a particular form of apprenticeship.

"That is why I support the committee recommendations to introduce a system whereby transition year work experience programmes are developed to let students know what the day-to-day activities of an apprentice are.

"There is also a recommendation that leaving certificate subjects and curricula should be evaluated to see to what extent they can lead to apprenticeships, in terms of motivation and content.

"I also see an urgency around promoting apprenticeships in the context of re-skilling workers as part of the just transition strategy.

"Many of the workers who will be affected under the strategy will have transferable skills and those need to be harnessed and directed into training that is personally appropriate for them.

"To make these options more attractive I have called on the Minister to abolish the Annual Student Contribution, or apprenticeship fees, paid by students attending Institutes of Technology.

"This is a significant financial barrier to those who would otherwise like to go on and take up a trade,” concluded Deputy Nolan.