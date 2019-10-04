Offaly's regional roads officially the worst in the country

A new study has revealed that Offaly's regional roads are the worst maintained in the country.

The National Oversight and Audit Commission published the Local Authority Performance Indicator Report 2018 recently, analysing service provisions including roads, water and housing within Ireland's county councils.



The report described regional roads as "the arteries that connect many parts of the country."

21 authorities, including Offaly, surveyed 100% of their regional roads in the 24 month period to end 2018, a

significant increase on the prior year.

Offaly County Council was found to have the highest proportion of regional roads in the poorest PSCI rating 1-4 category, identifying roads with "structural defects." 16% of regional roads fall into this category.

"A PSCI rating in category 1 – 4 is worrying as these are the most heavily trafficked roads outside of the national routes," the report stated.

"Poor quality roads can be a cause of concern to communities and impact economic development."

Wexford had 13% of their regional rates evaluated in this lowest category while Cork was the third-worst with a finding of 10%.

A further 25% of Offaly's regional roads fell into the second-lowest 5-6 category.

In respect of PSCI rating 9–10, roads with no defects or roads less than 10% defective, Wicklow County Council had the lowest percentage of regionals roads in this category (24%) while Roscommon County Council, as with last year’s report, had

the highest percentage of its regional roads given this rating (58%), showing Roscommon's roads to be some of the best in the country. 28% of Offaly roads fall into this category.

The report stated: "The NOAC recognises that cross authority comparisons of performance indicators can represent a challenge, having regard to the variation in characteristics, geographic, topographic and socio-economic factors, population distribution, resource availability and local service prioritisation.

"However, identifying comparators may be appropriate in the case of specific indicators, with a view to sharing learning and best practice amongst local authorities."





