Offaly one of only three counties where house prices are falling

Property prices in Offaly have fallen by €1,000 in the last year, according to the latest MyHome.ie Property Report in association with Davy making the county just one of three where prices are falling.

The report for Q3 2019 shows that the median asking price for a property in Offaly now stands at €178,000. While this was down 1.1% from €180,000 in the last quarter, it also represented a 0.6% fall on this time last year when prices stood at €179,000.

Offaly is therefore one of just three counties nationally along with Laois (-2.7%) and Louth (-2.4%) where asking prices have fallen year-on-year.

The overall trend in prices was reflected in the asking price for a 3-bed semi-detached house in the county, which fell 6.3% in the last quarter from €160,000 to €150,000. This contributed to an annual decline of 9.1% with prices now €15,000 less than this time last year when they stood at €165,000.

Meanwhile, the asking price for a 4-bed semi-detached house in Offaly fell back by 0.01% or €25 in the last quarter from €180,000 to €179,975. While this fall was marginal, prices for this house type are now 2.7% down on this time last year when they stood at €185,000.

The number of properties for sale in Offaly on MyHome.ie jumped by 6.4% in the last quarter and was up 4.9% on this time last year.

The average time for a property to go sale agreed in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at just over 5 months.

The author of the report, Conall MacCoille, Chief Economist at Davy, said that while Quarter 3 (which covers the traditionally quieter Summer months) often shows a softening in prices, the decline of 2.8% in the national figure in this report is higher than usual.

MacCoille said the slowdown is linked to the CBI macro prudential guidelines on mortgage lending and Brexit. He said: “We believe it primarily reflects constraints on home buyers leverage from the Central Bank of Ireland’s mortgage lending rules, now accompanied by the uncertainty of Brexit.”

MacCoille said that the slowdown does not imply that housing supply has caught up with demand: “There were 19,300 housing completions in the year to June 2019 but we believe natural household formation is at least 30,000 per annum if not higher…well in excess of current homebuilding levels.”

Angela Keegan, Managing Director of MyHome.ie, noted that while asking price growth is softening, other key indicators are increasing: “The volume of recorded house price sales continues to grow, rents continue to rise, mortgage lending is up and there was an increase of some 6% in the number of new properties on the market (via MyHome.ie) at 10,846. In total there were some 23,700 properties listed on the site in September which is 4.7% up on the year and is the higher number of properties listed since mid-2015.”