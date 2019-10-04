Weather forecast for Ireland for today from Met Eireann in wake of Storm Lorenzo

The weather forecast for Ireland for today (Friday) from Met Eireann is for the effects of Storm Lorenzo to be felt this morning but with the weather set to improve in the afternoon.

The weather forecast states that it will be very windy with spells of heavy rain this morning, especially across the northern half of the country, with damaging gusts and spot flooding. A Status Yellow Wind Warning is in place for a number of counties until 1pm.

The stormy conditions will eventually abate this afternoon with most areas becoming dry. Highest temperatures 15 to 18 degrees.

There will be patchy outbreaks of drizzle and rain moving eastwards tonight and it will get misty with fog patches. Light variable winds will give way to a freshening southeasterly and temperatures will fall to 9 or 10 degrees.