Offaly included in Friday morning Storm Lorenzo warning from Met Éireann

Met Eireann has issued a new status yellow wind warning for Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Clare.

There will be southwest winds of mean speeds of 50 to 55 km/h with occasional gusts of 90 to 100 km/h for a time.

The warning is valid from 8am until 1pm on Friday.

The Midlands avoided the worst of Storm Lorenzo on Thursday night, although thousands were left without power in the West with Mayo worst affected.