Offaly cafe offering free hot chocolate to students getting Junior Cert results today
The Square cafe in O'Connor Square, Tullamore is offering free hot chocolate to celebrate the Junior Cert results today, Friday, October 4.
They are offering everyone who receives their results a free hot chocolate.
No purchase necessary just simply call in show your results and they will give you a free hot chocolate.
They will also have their much loved pancakes with crispy bacon/banana or nutella and a drink for only €6.50 as an all day special.
