Midland counties hit with fresh warning as tail end of Lorenzo sweeps the country

Met Eireann has issued a new status yellow wind warning for Longford, Westmeath, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Clare this morning following Storm Lorenzo.

"Strong westerly winds persist for a time this morning, mean speeds 50 to 65 km/hr with higher gusts," they said.

The warning is valid from 7am until 11am on Friday.

The Midlands avoided the worst of Storm Lorenzo on Thursday night, although thousands were left without power in the West with Mayo worst affected.