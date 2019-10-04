Met Eireann issues another weather warning for parts of Ireland this morning

A Status Yellow Warning from Met Eireann remains in place this morning for six counties.

The Wind Warning is in place for Longford, Westmeath, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Clare. Met Eireann says that strong westerly winds persist for a time this morning, mean speeds 50 to 65 km/hr with higher gusts.

The warning remains in place until 11am.

The weather forecast for Friday from Met Eireann is for strong west to southwest winds this morning will continue to bring hazards to the early morning commute with the possibility of debris from trees and structures weakened by the passing storm. The strongest winds continue to be along the west coast.

The winds will be light in the north and from an easterly direction there. The winds will continue to ease off generally as the day goes on. Rain in the north will move southeastwards and will clear from the east and southeast later this morning too and it will become mainly dry with brighter weather developing as the day goes on. Highest temperatures 16 to 19 degrees.