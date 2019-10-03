EXPLAINER: Why is only part of Ireland feeling the full effect of Strom Lorenzo?

While there is a Status Orange Weather Warning in place from 6pm for the west coast of Ireland and that part of the country is bracing for the impact of Storm Lorenzo, a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for the entire country elapses at the same time.

So why is only part of the country feeling the effect of the strong winds from Storm Lorenzo?

The answer is to do with the path of the storm and whether you are to the north or the south of Lorenzo.

According to Met Eireann, the Storm will track almost directly across the centre of the country overnight in a south easterly direction (see map above) with those to the south of Lorenzo experiencing the much rougher conditions.

On its website, Met Eireann explains: "Lorenzo is expected to make landfall between Erris Head and Killala Bay in County Mayo around midnight or soon after. Strong winds and large waves will affect western and southern coasts this evening and tonight with the potential for coastal flooding and damage. Lorenzo is expected to fill quite rapidly as it tracks south-eastwards over the country overnight. Winds in the centre and to the north of the low will be generally light to moderate variable. There will, however, be pulses of heavier rain in the centre and to the north of the low, with a yellow rainfall warning in operation to account for this."

A Status Orange Wind Warning is in place for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick from 6pm until 6am on Friday warns of southwesterly winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds 65 to 80km/h with gusts generally of 100 to 130km/h, higher in some coastal regions. Storm surges will produce coastal flooding and damage.

A separate Status Yellow Wind Warning is in place for Wexford, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford until 6am tomorrow.