New arts initiative announced for Edenderry

Offaly County Council Arts Office has announced a new initiative for Edenderry and is inviting input from the public and people in the arts.

Creative Edenderry is a community-led ground-up project that aims to grow, promote and encourage creative activity in Edenderry.

Local FG Cllr Noel Cribbin and supporter of the Arts in Edenderry, has called on all that are involved directly or indirectly in the arts in any form or who support it to come along to a very important gathering to have their say and input into the future of our great tradition of the Arts into the future.

The Open Conversation meeting takes place on Tuesday, October 22 at 6.30pm in Edenderry Library.

So whether you are an artist of any medium, interested in art or would like to help your community prosper, then please register to attend.

To register: Please fill out our registration form HERE.

The conversation will be informal in style and will be facilitated by Conor O'Leary and Kevin Murphy from Voluntary Arts Ireland Making Culture Together.

The aim is to give everyone the opportunity to have their say. The meeting will hear about what is already happening in Edenderry and what people would like to see happening in the future.