Offaly men back in Leinster squad for Ospreys clash

Two Birr man are back in the Leinster Rugby squad for this weekend's PRO14 clash with Ospreys.

The Welsh outfit will visit the RDS at 7.35pm on Friday night and Offaly man Peter Dooley has retained his spot at loosehead prop for the encounter.

It follows Leinster's opening weekend victory over Bennetton last Saturday evening on the continent.

Offaly will be doubly represented with Michael Milne once again listed among the substitutes.

The pair made a bit of history last weekend as Milne replaced his neighbour Dooley to make his first senior appearance for Leinster at loosehead.

He will be hoping for his first senior appearance on Irish soil at the RDS on Friday. See the full squad below: