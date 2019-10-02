Offaly Local Emergency Co-Ordination Group meets ahead of Storm Lorenzo

A meeting took place this evening of Offaly County Council’s Local Emergency Co-Ordination Group to prepare for the possible impact of Storm Lorenzo.

A Status Yellow weather warning is in place for Offaly from Thursday, October 3 at 9am to Friday, October 4 at 6am. This is subject to change.

The group says that work is happening at local level with regard to clearing gullies and drains and they advise homeowners and business owners to check their own properties.

The public is being advised to check www.winterready.ie for advice on how to deal with potential adverse weather conditions. People are also being asked to check on the elderly and isolated neighbours and friends and ensure they have adequate stocks of food and fuel.

The main message from the group as of now is to stay safe and don’t take unnecessary risks.

The main contact number for emergencies is 057 93 46800 and the out of hours/emergency number is 1890 750 750