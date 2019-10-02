Amazing Offaly village picks up yet another top national award

An Offaly village has continued an amazing run of success by picking up a top national award.

Geashill this week was again name Offaly's Tidiest Town picking up a Gold Medal in the process and the town also picked up another national award for good measure.

Geashill won yet another Pollinator Award at the Tidy Towns awards at the Helix in Dublin. Having also won the national Pollinator Award in 2017, and the regional award in 2018, Geashill continues to excel in this competition and this year proudly took the top award for most pollinator-friendly small town in Ireland.

The Tidy Towns committee in Geashill have made a determined long-term commitment to help pollinators, managing their town’s public spaces in a pollinator-friendly way, protecting existing native hedgerows as well as planting new native hedgerows, a pollinator-friendly orchard; reducing mowing to allow wildflowers to grow; and by planting pollen-rich flowers.

They have also done so much to help create awareness of our biodiversity and of the importance of pollinators by working with the local national schools, Beavers, ICA, and through a local garden competition.