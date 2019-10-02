Top UK Travel Operators visit Offaly as part of tour of Ireland's Ancient East

One of Offaly's top tourist attractions was on the destinations for a large UK tour operator as they plan their 2020 itineraries.

With the Brexit deadline looming, Fáilte Ireland this week provided a platform for one of the largest group tour operators in the UK, Albatross Travel, to learn more about Ireland’s Ancient East as they prepare to sell a new tour of the region in their 2020 itineraries.

Among their stops was the Tullamore DEW Visitor Experience. The visit by nearly twenty UK tour operators was hosted by Fáilte Ireland, as the National Tourism Development Authority in conjunction with Tourism Ireland – Ireland’s overseas marketing body.

Albatross Travel is a leading wholesale partner for group travel with a client base of UK and Irish coach operators who currently offer 21 tours to Ireland. They have recently added a new tour to Ireland’s Ancient East to their 2020 brochure which is circulated throughout Europe. The new Ireland’s Ancient East tour is already being received well amongst their clients with potential to extend further in the years ahead.

During the course of their visit, Fáilte Ireland showcased many of the attractions in Ireland’s Ancient East (see list below), and hosted an event in Tracey’s Hotel, Enniscorthy to facilitate one-to-one meetings with a further 12 visitor attractions. These included: Powerscourt Estate, Mount Congreve Gardens, Irish National Heritage Park, Waterford Treasures, Titanic Experience Cobh, Knowth, Fota House, Newbridge Silverware, Wicklow Gaol, Johnstown Castle Kilkenny Design Centre – Castleyard Walking Tours and Tullamore DEW Visitor Experience.