Advise issued for motorists and transport users ahead of Lorenzo hitting Ireland

The Department of Transport has issued the following advise to members of the public including motorists and commuters ahead of Hurricane Lorenzo hitting Ireland.

· Members of the public are being urged to remain aware of local conditions by checking MetÉireann.ie, their Local Authority website, and local media for information during the severe weather.

· Roads users should exercise caution while using the roads and heed the advice of both an Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority when travelling during the severe weather.

· Transport users are advised to check transport operator websites and social media sites for any travel updates. Those who are travelling by air are encouraged to check with their operator for the most up to date flight information.

