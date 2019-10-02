Homeowners urged to take precautions before Lorenzo hits

Homeowners are being urged to take precautions ahead of Storm Lorenzo hitting Ireland on Thursday.



AA Ireland is advising homeowners across the country to prepare their homes.

How to prepare your home in advance

* Keep an eye out for severe weather warnings in your area, and be prepared if there is a risk of a power cut.

* Visually inspect your roof for loose tiles or damaged chimney pots and get any problems repaired. Also, make sure your TV aerial is secured.

* Clear your gutters and drain pipes to avoid blockages.

* Trim back any bushes or small trees that could damage your windows in a high wind. Be particularly mindful of any older trees in your garden which could have loose roots.

* Put a storm kit together: clothes, food and bottled water, a first aid kit; any necessary medication and emergency phone numbers; blankets and bin bags; a torch, batteries. Hopefully you won’t need it, but it’s always better to be prepared.

* Make sure you know where to turn off your electricity, gas and water supplies.

Before A Storm Arrives

* Secure any loose garden items, such as tools and chairs, to prevent them from being blown away.

* Unplug all non-essential electrical devices to avoid damage from power surges caused by lightning strikes.

* Park your car in a garage if possible, or move it away from buildings and trees.

* If you have any vulnerable neighbours, don’t forget to check with them to see if they need any help before and after a storm.