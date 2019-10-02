Mentoring charity urgently needs new volunteers in Offaly

A mentoring charity working in Offaly is urgently looking for men and women across the county to volunteer as mentors for young people and parents that offend or are at risk of offending.

Set up in 2005, Le Chéile Mentoring works in partnership with the Probation Service and other agencies to reduce the level of crime in the community. In 2018 alone, it worked with 217 young people and 74 parents across the country.

Le Chéile recruits, trains, and supports volunteers from local communities who act as positive role models. Each week, mentors meet with the young person or parent they have been matched with to work together on goals and they offer support and a listening ear.

When asked why she got involved, Lorraine, a current volunteer mentor, stated, “for me, it offers the chance to give back to the community.” She went on to talk about the benefits of mentoring and what her experience has been over the past three years of volunteering, “It is very rewarding to be able to help young adults or parents, to offer support and guidance. To see a person develop personally and want to change as the mentoring sessions progress is very rewarding.”

In 2017, Le Chéile’s mentoring service was independently evaluated. The result of the evaluation found that mentoring produced significant positive impacts over a range of areas for both young people and parents who participated. The biggest gains were made in self-confidence, hopefulness, communications, engagement in activities and, crucially, in offending behaviour.

Volunteers do not need any specific experience as full training and support is provided. For more information on volunteering with Le Chéile, visit www.lecheile.ie