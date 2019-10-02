BREAKING NEWS: Met Eireann issues series of Weather Warnings for Hurricane Lorenzo

Met Eireann has issued as series of Weather Warnings for Ireland associated with Hurricane Lorenzo.

A Status Orange Wind Warning is in place for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. Southwesterly winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds 65 to 80km/h with gusts generally of 100 to 130km/h, higher in coastal regions.

Storm surges will produce coastal flooding and damage. It is valid from 6pm on Thursday until 3am on Friday.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning is also in place for Ireland. Southeasterly winds later veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds 50 to 65km/h with gusts to 100km/h resulting in some disruptive impacts. It is valid from 9am on Thursday until 6am on Friday.

There is also a Status Yellow Rainfall warning for Ireland. Spells of heavy rain (in excess of 50mm in parts of the west and northwest) will result in some flooding. That is in place from 9am on Thursday until 9am on Friday.

