National Emergency Group to meet ahead as Hurricane Lorenzo tracks towards Ireland

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) will meet at 4pm today to plan for the arrival of Hurricane Lorenzo, which is making its way across the Atlantic.

Met Éireann says that Lorenzo could impact the north west.

Met Éireann is advising that there is now high probability that Hurricane Lorenzo will track closer to, or over, Ireland from late Thursday and into Friday this week. It is expected to bring very high seas, severe winds and heavy rain.

The hurricane is expected to transition to that of an extra tropical storm as it charts towards Ireland.

Infrared Satellite imagery, you can see hurricane #Lorenzo slowly moving north east, it is expected to transition into an extra tropical storm before it reaches Ireland. pic.twitter.com/pr2fFEKYRl October 1, 2019

Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy is convening the meeting today, after which there will be further updates. Earlier he tweeted: Following meetings of the NDFEM and @MetEireann this morning on Hurricane Lorenzo, I am convening a meeting of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) at 4pm today. We will have further updates following this meeting.

