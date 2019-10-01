Midlands motorist has care seized for numerous violations
A motorist in the Midlands has had their car seized by Gardai for a string of motoring violations.
The driver was stopped in Longford town and was found to have no insurance, no NCT and no tax.
Gardai seized the vehicle and say a court appearance is to follow.
Longford Roads Policing Unit: Car stopped in Longford Town. Driver had no Insurance, NCT or tax. Car seized, court proceedings to follow. pic.twitter.com/OQhXn0CY5q— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 30, 2019
