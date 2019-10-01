Midlands motorist has care seized for numerous violations

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Midlands motorist has care seized for numerous violations

Midlands motorist has care seized for numerous violations

A motorist in the Midlands has had their car seized by Gardai for a string of motoring violations. 

The driver was stopped in Longford town and was found to have no insurance, no NCT and no tax. 

Gardai seized the vehicle and say a court appearance is to follow.