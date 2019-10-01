Retirement village in Offaly is for sale at auction this month

Almost an entire retirement village in Offaly is going up for auction this month.

Clover Court Retirement Village in Shinrone will go under the hammer with a price tag of €650,000, unless previously sold.

It contains 22 two-bed, single-storey courtyard houses, together with a central DayCare / Reception Centre on approx. 2.4 acres. Two of the units are not included in the sale.

The property is immediately adjacent to a successful, operating nursing home and forms part of a well finished and well-presented development, at the centre of Shinrone.

The houses each contain 915 sq.ft approx., including kitchen / dining room, living room, two bedrooms (Master Ensuite) and a bathroom.

The auction takes place on Thursday, October 31 at 1pm in the Pavillion, Leorardstown.