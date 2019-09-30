JOBS ALERT: Kildare Village holding recruitment evening to hire hundreds of staff for Christmas

Kildare Village is hosting a recruitment evening to hire hundreds of staff for the Christmas period.

Kildare Village says, £we put our people and our guests at the heart of everything we do. We are looking for great people who can help us to deliver the best shopping experience for our guests during our busiest time of the year at our Recruitment Evening on Tuesday 8 October at the Garden Room and Beech Room - The Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge from 3:00pm to 8:00pm.

"If you are a people person and looking to gain valuable experience for your future career, looking to return to work on either a part time or full time basis, or seeking a whole new adventure in a different industry, we want to meet you.

"If you think you would enjoy being part of a great team in a luxurious shopping environment and would enjoy delighting our guests with your engaging personality, we would love to meet you.

"Because when we are at our busiest, we need the best!

"In our retail world, experience is everything, but not necessarily required to work with us. This event is aimed at junior to senior level candidates; sales associates, stockroom assistants and hospitality staff, full time, part time, seasonal and temporary contracts."

To register your interest for this event visit:

http://careers-kildare.icims.com/connect?eventId=56460&shareLink=1