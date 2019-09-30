WEATHER FORECAST: Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days

The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the coming days is for mixed weather up to Thursday with some uncertainty still as to the effect Hurricane Lorenzo will have on Ireland on Thursday and Friday.

The weather forecast for Tuesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the day to start cloudy and blustery with showers or longer spells of rain. However it will brighten up in many areas in the afternoon but cloud and patchy rain may be slow to clear eastern counties. Chilly with a fresh north or northeast wind which will be strong along eastern coasts and afternoon temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Tuesday night will be mainly dry, apart from the odd coastal shower in the north. Minimum temperatures dropping to between 2 and 6 degrees under clear spells, with a risk of grass frost. Winds light northwest or variable. Mist and fog patches also.

The weather forecast for Wednesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be largely a dry day countrywide with mist and fog patches slowly clearing to give some bright or sunny spells. Another rather cool day, with maxima ranging 11 to 14 degrees. Mainly light variable breezes, will become southeasterly during the afternoon near the Munster and Connacht coast.

Dry in many areas overnight but cloud increasing from the Atlantic bringing a little drizzle to Western parts by morning. Lowest temperatures overnight 4 to 9 degrees, coolest in the Northeast.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days

The national forecast and the national outlook for the next few days can be found here.

On Thursday Lorenzo, currently predicted to be an ex tropical storm at that stage, is likely to be in the vicinity. It's exact track and central pressure is still very uncertain as is the timing. It is most likely to track northwards and stay to west of Ireland. Some wet and windy weather is expected along with some high seas and swells. It will become mild over the country due to the influence of the tropical origin air.

The risk of severe weather continues through Thursday, Thursday night and possibly early Friday morning. The progress of Lorenzo and any potential impacts for Ireland are being closely monitored by Met Eireann.